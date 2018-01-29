Art teacher honored

SUNNYSIDE — Jean Morris of the Prosser Smith-Runa VFW Post in Prosser presented Sunnyside High School art teacher Beverly Beierle with two awards at the recent School Board meeting
Beierle received the VFW’s District and National Citizenship Education Teacher Awards.
The District level is comprised of all the VFW posts from Yakima to Walla Walla.
Morris presented Beierle with two certificates, two Crystal Apple Awards and a $370 cash award.
