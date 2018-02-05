Dramatic ending to dramatic game Greyhounds lose three players by game’s end

— The Greyhounds girls basketball team fought and scrabbled before securing a 55-54 win against the East Valley (Yakima) Red Devils on Friday.

There was plenty of drama throughout the game. The Greyhounds lost Bailey Duis to a knee injury in the first quarter. She was rushed to the hospital.

But, Grandview kept its heads up and continued to play, outscoring the visitors 17-10 in that period.

In the second quarter, East Valley outscored its hosts 10-7, but the Greyhounds maintained a 24-20 halftime lead.

With the momentum in their favor, the Red Devils picked up the pace in the third quarter, outscoring the Greyhounds 19-16 to draw the game within a point (39-40).

Drama ensued in the fourth quarter and cooler heads failed to prevail. With 3:40 on the clock, the Greyhounds were left without any substitutes due to a fight on the floor.

Grandview’s Marlene Castilleja and Karina Fajardo were caught up in a fight with East Valley’s Delana Bivins and all three were ejected.

Undeterred, the remaining players kept their composure and “... battled through adversity,” Grandview coach Glen Braman said.

The girls found themselves behind and slowly chipped away at the score to draw within a point of the Red Devils (53-54) with 1:30 on the clock.

The teams moved the ball back and forth for more than a minute when Marin Bender of the Greyhounds was fouled with 20.2 seconds remaining.

She executed on both her free throw shots to give Grandview the lead, 55-54.

Three time outs and several missed baskets on the East Valley end of the court, including a missed 3-pointer by Natalie Andreas.

The game was over, and Grandview fans erupted.

“Our team played extremely hard,” Braman said.

“Our shot selection has improved and we have to take one game at a time,” he said.

The loss of three players means a few JV players were called upon for Saturday’s game at Quincy.

Michelle Ruiz and Grace Meza led the Greyhounds with 16 points each on Friday. Ruiz also had 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Meza had 3 steals.

Fajardo tallied 8 points and collected 6 rebounds prior to leaving the game.

White Swan 54, Mabton 53

From start to finish, the Mabton Vikings girls basketball team battled White Swan. But, the game ended in a disappointing 53-54 loss.

Mabton led the game 13-9 at the end of the first period.

The Cougars found their momentum and outscored their host 16-13 in the second stanza to make it a 1-point game (25-26) at halftime.

The Vikings increased their lead in the third quarter, outscoring White Swan 15-8.

But, the Cougars found the basket for 21 points and held the Vikings to 15 in the final to win the game.

Scoring a game high 19 points was Ashley Anderson of the Cougars. She also picked up 15 rebounds for a double double.

Teammate Hailey Bass and Shiala Wolfsberger combined for 21 points.

Brittnee Guerrero led the Vikings with 14 points.

Teammate Astrid Galarza scored 10 points and collected 7 boards.

Granger 53, Highland 43

The Spartans defeated the Scotties after creating a healthy cushion (20-6) in the first quarter.

Both teams scored 14 points in the second stanza, giving Granger a 34-20 halftime lead.

In the third period, the Spartans outscored their host 14-9, and they slowed the scoring to allow Highland to finish the game with a 14-5 fourth quarter.

Naya Roettger of the Spartans scored a game high 20 points, while teammates Sophie Blodgett and Jayleen Vasquez chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.

Prosser 46, Selah 57

The host Vikings started the game against the Mustangs with a 13-8 lead, the Mustangs pulled ahead 20-17 at halftime and they were tied at 32 apiece at the end of the third.

The Vikings prevailed with a 25-14 fourth-quarter burst.

Kylie Wilkey of Selah scored a game high 17 points, while Marissa Cortes scored a team high 13 for the Mustangs.

Ashley Shurtleff led on the boards with 15 rebounds, 10 on offense.

Additional games:

Sunnyside Christian 21 18 20 13 72

DeSales 7 6 16 8 37

Sunnyside High 6 8 14 9 37

Moses Lake 2 13 10 13 38