Gustavo Cardenas, 67, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 25, 2018, in Sunnyside.

He was born March 25, 1950, in Weslaco, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Gustavo’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.