John Peter Reihs, 97, of Sunnyside, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Sunnyside.

John was born July 20, 1920, in Billings, Mont., to Frederic and Anna (Baardsen) Reihs. John received his education from Wendell Phillips School in Sunnyside.

John served in the United States Navy from 1942-1945 during World War II.

John married Christine Wiest March 1, 1952, in Sunnyside. They made their home in Sunnyside.

John was a self-employed mechanic. He owned and operated Johnny’s Service Station in Sunnyside for many years. John loved going fishing, hunting and drinking a good cup of coffee. He was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church in Sunnyside.

John is survived by his wife Christine Reihs of Sunnyside, four boys Timothy Reihs (Minerva), Gregory Reihs, Jeffrey Reihs (Stephanie) and Paul Reihs. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, four great- grandchildren and one sister Elizabeth Dugas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers George and Stanley Reihs, sisters Katherine Hilliard and Anne Drake and one grandson.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign John’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com

