Medieval games afoot

— The Barony of Vulkanfeldt hosts the Masque and Steel at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Kittitas Valley Event Center, 901 E. 7th Ave. in the Manastash Room and Heritage Center.

Affiliated with the Society for Creative Anachronism, the organization is dedicated to researching and re-creating the arts and skills of pre-17th-century Europe.

There is a rapiers champions tournament scheduled for 11:15 a.m., followed by a masquerade ball at 3:30 p.m..

There are also several classes planned to learn about various crafting skills.

For more information, call Ron Mansfield, coordinator, at 509-248-5687.