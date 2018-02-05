Third quarter surge gives team second victory

— The Greyhounds boys basketball team finally secured a second victory of the 2017-18 campaign.

They defeated visiting East Valley (Yakima) 67-61, largely due to a third quarter scoring run.

The Red Devils edged the Greyhounds 16-15 in the first period and kept the momentum in their favor (21-17) in the second for a 37-32 lead at halftime.

In the third period, Grandview delivered the ball into the basket for 21 points, while East Valley scored 14.

In control of the game with a 53-51 lead, the Greyhounds continued to press their advantage and outscored the visitors 14-10 for the win.

“We had a dramatic ending,” Grandview coach Frankie Medina said, noting there was an intentional foul just prior to the end of the game.

But, otherwise, his team remained composed through out the game and played through its mistakes, he said.

“It was a slow going game, but we got the win,” Medina said.

Rocco Parrish scored three of his five 3-point shots in the first quarter, and had a game high 20 points overall.

Gabe Esqueda had a double double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and teammate Reese Ramos chipped in 10 points, all of which came in the second half.

Sunnyside 21, Moses Lake 14

The Grizzlies visited the Chiefs and improved their record to 15-2 with a 21-14 win Friday.

“We didn’t shoot well,” Sunnyside coach Bruce Siebol said. “But, our defense helped us overcome a deficit.”

Moses Lake took a 13-10 first-quarter lead, but the Grizzlies fought back 11-6 in the second period for a 21-19 halftime score.

In the third quarter, the Chiefs drew within a point of the visitors, 29-30.

The Grizzlies defense held Moses Lake to 14 points and opened the door to an offensive scoring run resulting in 21 points for the win.

“The kids just played a great defensive game,” Siebol said.

“It was kind of a grinder.”

Trey Sanchez led the Grizzlies offense with 19 points and 5 rebounds.

Art Palacios tallied 14 points, collected 6 rebounds, provided 6 assists and had 5 steals.

Teammate Izzy Zavala hauled in 10 rebounds, and Derrick Escamilla collected 7.

Selah 74, Prosser 33

With just two of their starters healthy on Friday night, the Mustangs were plagued by illness, losing to the host Vikings 33-74.

“I had two healthy kids tonight, two trying to recover and brought up seven JV kids,” Prosser coach Toby Cox said.

Selah didn’t give Prosser a break through. The Vikings led 26-6 at the end of the first period and continued its scoring run (22-11) in the second.

The home team had a 48-17 halftime lead.

In the third period, the Vikings outscored the Mustangs 17-7 and finished the game with both teams tallying 9 points.

Noah Pepper led the Vikings with a double double, 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Teagan Cox scored a team high 7 points for the Mustangs.

“We had some problems with press the first half,” coach Cox said.

“We had a great effort from everyone... it just was not our night.”

Bickleton 38, Klickitat-Glenwood 65

The Pirates were outdone by Klickitat-Glenwood 38-65 Friday.

The hosts led 22-7 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second period Klickitat-Glenwood continued to sink its baskets for a 15-7 advantage, giving it a 37-14 halftime lead.

The Pirates continued to struggle, scoring 7 points in the third period while Klickitat-Glenwood added another 16 points to the scoreboard.

Bickleton outscored its hosts 17-12 in the final, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Scoring a game high 26 points was Easton Atchley of Klickitat-Glenwood.

Cesareo Arteaga and Christian Arteaga of the Pirates combined for 27 points. Cesario Arteaga collected 7 rebounds and 3 steals, while his younger brother had 8 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Additional games:

Sunnyside Christian 13 23 18 11 65

DeSales 8 4 6 6 24

Granger 23 7 16 12 58

Highland 10 1 9 12 32