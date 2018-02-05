Wildcats take on Western

ELLENSBURG — Central Washington University Men’s Basketball hosts Western Washington University on Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion, on the CWU campus.
Tip-off is 7:30 p.m.
The women’s program hosts Seattle Pacific University at 5:15 p.m.
For more information, visit www.wildcatsports.com.
