Up and down night for girls teams

— The Sunnyside Christian girls basketball team prevailed over Klickitat-Glenwood Saturday.

Although the final score was unavailable, they led 47-4 at halftime, leaving no room for the visitors to catch up.

Grandview defeated Quincy, 79-30 and Sunnyside won 74-24 against Eisenhower.

Prosser lost a nailbiter 51-56 against Wapato; Granger lost 24-49 to La Salle; and Mabton was disappointed 43-46 against Tri City Prep.

Grandview 79, Jacks 30

The Greyhounds controlled the game against the Jackrabbits from the start of Saturday’s game, posting a 26-5 score in the first quarter.

Quincy was held to 8 points in the second period and Grandview had a 39-13 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Greyhounds scored 40 points to the Jackrabbits’ 17.

Grace Meza scored a game high 31 points, while Michelle Ruiz tallied 16 and Sierra Ibarra scored 11.

Ruiz had a double double with 13 rebounds. She also had 6 steals and 4 assists.

“The girls have really been playing good team basketball,” Grandview coach Glen Braman said.

Wapato 56, Prosser 51

The Mustangs and Wolves battled to the bitter end Saturday, but Prosser fell short 51-56.

It is the sixth loss to the Wolves in as many meetings.

The game was decided on a free throw by Wapato’s Chehalis Aleck and a 2-pointer by Jade Garza in the final 23 seconds.

Prior to Aleck drawing the foul, the Mustangs had a couple of missed opportunities.

Both teams were in bonus early in the fourth quarter.

They each scored 12 points in the first period, Prosser outscored the visitors 16-14 in the second quarter for a 28-26 halftime score.

In the third stanza, the teams fought and scrabbled with the Mustangs outscoring the Wolves 11-10.

But the Wolves didn’t give up, scoring 20 points in the fourth period. Prosser managed 12.

Janealle Sutterlict of the Wolves scored a team high 17 points. Garza tallied 14 and Aleck scored 12.

Marissa Cortes scored a game high 23 points, and was 10-for-12 from the charity stripe.

Brooke Wheeler collected 16 rebounds, and Asia Olivarez added 12 points to the final tally.

Granger 24, La Salle 49

The Spartans were outpaced by the Lightning, 24-49 Saturday.

La Salle had two players in double figures. Tatiana White scored a game high 14 points, while teammate Natalie Newman tallied 13.

The leading scorer with 10 points for the Spartans was Sophie Blodgett.

La Salle led 11-4 at the end of the first stanza and outscored the Spartans 13-12 in the second.

Granger was only able to manage 8 points in the second half of the game.