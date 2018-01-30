Barbara Dillard, 84, of Grandview, died Jan. 29, 2018, in Prosser.

She was born Nov. 15, 1933, in Crescent, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Anchor Point Baptist Church in Grandview.

Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhilsfh.com.