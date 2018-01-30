Barbara Dillard, 84, of Grandview, died Jan. 29, 2018, in Prosser.
She was born Nov. 15, 1933, in Crescent, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Anchor Point Baptist Church in Grandview.
Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, in Sunnyside.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhilsfh.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment