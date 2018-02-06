Daily Sun logo

Former coach recognized at 50th anniversary celebration

By Jennie McGhan

As of Tuesday, February 6, 2018

photo

Photo by Jennie McGhan

Former Mustangs coach Mel Bowden, surrounded by players from 1968 and his son, is recognized prior to the boys basketball game against the Wolves.

PROSSER — Prosser High School recognized the 50th anniversary of the first game played at Bowden Court this past Saturday.

The gym, named in honor of former coach Mel Bowden, was filled with cheering fans, former players and well-wishers, honoring Bowden himself.

He and members of the 1968 team were honored just prior to the Mustangs’ boys game against Wapato.

The first game played at Bowden Court was against the Marquette Squires Jan. 26, 1968.

Prosser won the game, 65-51 with Bradbury scoring 25 points, Bruns tallying 14 and Krahn scoring 12.

