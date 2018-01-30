Gustavo Cardenas, 67, died on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at home.

He was born in Weslaco, Texas to Donaciano and Matilde Cardenas March 25, 1950. Gus was raised in Sunnyside and attended Sunnyside schools. He followed his father’s footsteps and worked for local farms until he retired to take care of his mother when his father Donaciano passed away. Besides taking care of his mother, he enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables and fruits to share with all his siblings.

He was a member of the Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Gus will always be remembered for having a big heart and loving all his family.

Gustavo is survived by his mother, Matilde Cardenas, sister, Mary Acosta (John), sister Vicky Garza (Joe), brother Don Jr. Cardenas (Lillian), brother Sam Cardenas (Beatrice), sister Gloria Holdren (Richard), numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and one adopted son Tommy Paul Soliz Jr. and four grandchildren.

Gus was preceded in death by his father, Donaciano Cardenas, nephews and a niece.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Gustavo’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.