Lori Joe Bingham, 57, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 24, 2018, in Mabton.

Lori was born Aug. 15, 1960 in Rugby, N. D.

Lori was raised in Maddock, North Dakota until 1975 moving to Sunnyside.

Lori stayed in Sunnyside the rest of her life with stints of going away to college where she received an Associated of Arts in business management.

Lori loved her two sons, Eric and Logan. She had a passion for reading, bowling, camping and being at the ocean.

Lori is preceded in death by her parents, Francis L Bingham and Helen Ruth Bingham (Hoffarth). Lori is survived by her sons, Eric Bingham and Logan Bodrero; and her sisters and brothers, Donnel and Tamara Bingham, Janet Burgard, Charlene Bingham Keizer, and Bruce, Bryan and Candy Bingham, Carma and Mark Mathieson, Lyle and Susie Bingham, and many nieces and nephews, and a large extended family.

Visitation was held on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at with a Rosary service at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial was held at Saint Joseph Parish Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 with burial at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

