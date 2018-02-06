Pirates fall to Lyle-Wishram

LYLE — The Bickleton Pirates are struggling for a win as the regular season nears its end, having lost Saturday to Lyle-Wishram, 67-46.
The host team posted a 22-10 first-quarter, but Bickleton battled to outscore Lyle-Wishram in the next two quarter, 10-9 and 19-17.
The fourth quarter was dominated by Lyle-Wishram, 19-7, for the win.
Scoring a game high 21 points was Cesareo Arriaga of the Pirates. He had a double double with 13 rebounds. He had 4 steals and was 9-for-11 from the charity stripe.
Christian Arriaga scored 8 points and Cody Strader posted 7. Strader also collected 14 rebounds, and had 5 blocks.
Scott McBride scored 6 points, had 4 rebounds and 2 assists; Michael Gannon and Dakota Riggs each tallied 2 points.
Leading Lyle-Wishram with 18 points was Kurtis Billette. Teammate Desean Leslie scored 15 and Brandon Montoya tallied 14.
