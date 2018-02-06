Vikings medal

— One Mabton girls wrestler won a title, two earned second and another was fifth at the Mountain Madness Girls Tournament on Saturday.

Sandra Urbina won the 170-pound title. She had a bye in the first round, won a 3-1 decision against Okanogan’s Allie Eastridge in the semi-final and claimed the championship with a 4-0 decision agaisnt Emma Andrew Jeski of Connell.

“The win was doubly sweet, avenging a loss from last week,” Mabton coach John Kilian said.

Victoria Valencia claimed second at 145 pounds. She pinned Sunnyside’s Kylah Bunch in 21 seconds in the first round and pinned Trinity Wood of Okanogan in 26 seconds in the semi-final. In the championship bout, Valencia lost by fall in 3:56 to Prosser’s Ahlee Yanez.

Also winning second was 190-pound Reyna Huecias. She had a bye before facing Karen Zurita of Connell in the semi-final match. Huecias advanced with a 21 second pin.In the title round, Huecias lost an 11-9 decision to Hanford’s Grace Nelson.

Earning fifth place at 100 pounds was Keyden Espinoza. She pinned Gabriela Hernandez of Connell in 1:39 before losing to eventual champion Taylor Wilson of Hanford by fall in 1:10.

In the consolations, Espinoza was pinned by Eliza Sandoval of Sunnyside in 2:39. Espinoza dropped into the 5th/6th match and defeated Violet Mora of Cashmere via fall in 1:58.

Two other Vikings competed, both at 115 pounds.

Angel Reyna was sixth at the end of the day, and Daisy Padilla was eliminated after the second round.

Padilla was off the mats for a few weeks. She lost her first match to Riley Guerrero of Sunnyside by pin in 1:02.

Reyna defeated her via pin in 3:37 in the first consolation match.

Reyna continued, but was pinned by Aneveah Beltran of Sunnyside in 2:14 before losing to Prosser’s Eddlyn Ramangmou by a 10-9 decision.