Wolves win in overtime against Prosser

— The Mustangs boys basketball team is now 8-8, 9-9 after losing 63-64 to Wapato at home Saturday.

It wasn’t a terrible night for the Lower Yakima Valley teams, as Grandview pulled out its third season win 60-56 at Quincy, and Sunnyside Christian defeated Klickitat-Glenwood 99-50.

Granger was also forced into overtime against La Salle, prevailing 59-57.

Mabton suffered another loss, 47-87, to Tri City Prep, and Bickleton fell 46-67 to Lyle-Wishram.

The Sunnyside Grizzlies score against Eisenhower was not reported as of press time.

Wapato 64, Prosser 63

It was nip-and-tuck for the Mustangs and the Wolves Saturday, as Prosser led 15-14 at the end of the first period.

The Wolves pulled ahead 33-28 at halftime and kept the momentum in their favor with a 14-14 third period.

In the final, the Mustangs tied the game at 56 points apiece, forcing the teams into overtime, where the Wolves prevailed by adding 8 points on the scoreboard and holding the host team to 7.

Teagan Cox led the Mustangs with 18 points, teammate Haden Hicks tallied 13, Will Weinmann scored 10, and Calvin Maljaars had a double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Grandview 60, Quincy 56

The Greyhounds started Saturday’s game on a positive note, outscoring the Jackrabbits 17-11 in the first period.

In the second period, the Greyhounds kept the momentum going (15-12) to end the first half at a 32-23 advantage.

They nearly shot themselves in the foot, letting the Jackrabbits get away with a 15-5 third period.

Entering the final quarter, Quincy had a 38-36 lead, but the Greyhounds battled back and outscored the Jackrabbits 24-18.

“The third quarter nearly cost us,” Grandview coach Frankie Medina said.

Scoring a game high 18 points was Quincy’s Tyson Thornton.

Grandview’s Julian Trinidad and Rocco Parrish scored a team high 13 points apiece. Trinidad tossed in three 3-point baskets, and Parrish had 4.

Alex Ledesma tallied 12 points, and was 9-for-11 from the charity stripe.

Nathaniel Gutierrez led the Greyhounds on the boards, collecting 6 rebounds.

Sunnyside Christian 99, Klickitat-Glenwood 50

The Knights took control of the game against Klickitat-Glenwood early and didn’t look back with a 45-28 halftime lead.

Sunnyside Christian scored another 54 points in the second half, while the visitors tallied 22.

In spite of the score, Knights coach Dean Wagenaar said Klickitat-Glenwood was a tougher opponent than the stats reflect.

“Jerry Larsson protects the rim really well, and (Easton Atchley) is very, very quick,” he said.

Larson and Atchley each tallied 15 points.

Scoring a game high 28 points was Cade Bosma of the Knights.

Luke Wagenaar scored 21 and had 9 rebounds, Chanc Marsh scored 17 points and had 6 steals, and Kyler Marsh scored 13 points.

La Salle 57, Granger 59

The Spartans had a battle on their hands with the Lightning but prevailed 59-57 in overtime.

Trevor Smith led the team with 19 points and Jose Alvarez tallied 14 points. Alvarez also collected 12 rebounds for a double double, and had 6 blocks.

“Alvarez stepped up big, scoring the winning 2-point shot with 6 seconds on the clock,” Granger coach David Morse said.

Mabton 47, Tri City Prep 87

The Vikings battled Tri City Prep, but fell short, 47-87 Saturday.

Two Vikings were in double digits. Diego Garza scored 14 points, Jose Morales had a double double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.