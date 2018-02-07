Letters encourage readers to speak up

What a thoughtful way to promote democracy — The Daily Sun thanking those of us who have written letters or were guest columnists. (‘Thank you to all our 2017 letter writers and guest columnists,’ Jan. 3, 2018).

The conversation in the pages of The Daily Sun gives citizens a chance to participate in our democracy by sharing their opinions. It is a way to speak directly to Congress and those who represent us.



For example, my letters about the Global Partnership for Education informed Rep. Dan Newhouse of an important way to create a better world. By co-sponsoring House Resolution 466, he would be joining seven other members from both parties, and over 90 colleagues in the House, to say education for the 263 million children out of school in our world matters.



With it will come a more peaceful and prosperous world while improving millions of lives. So, thank you, Daily Sun, for encouraging citizens to speak up and make a difference.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish