PUBLIC RECORD

GRANDVIEW POLICE

January 29

Theft on West Wine Country Road.

Runaway juvenile on Cedar Street.

Parking problem on Apache Drive.

Threats on Apache Drive.

Parking problem on Davie Road.

Theft on West Second Street.

Animal problem on West Fifth Street at Velma Avenue.

Resident dispute on East Wine Country Road.

Shots fired on West Fifth Street.

Prowler on South Euclid Road.

GRANGER POLICE

January 29

Domestic disturbance on Sunnyside Avenue.

Threats on Mentzer Avenue.

January 30

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

MABTON POLICE

January 29

Driving under the influence on Main Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Main Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Third Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

January 23

Aid call on Picard Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle. No transport.

Aid call on Ida Belle. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

January 24

Lift assist on Decatur Avenue. Non-injury

Aid call on from Astria Sunnyside Hospital. Transport to resident.

Aid call on from Astria Sunnyside Hospital. Transport to resident. Cancelled.

Aid call on Allen Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on East Ida Belle. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Otis. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

January 25

In flight transfer from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to airport.

Aid call on Emerald Road.

Aid call on South Seventh Street. No transport.

Aid call on Otis. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Airlift from Astria Sunnyside Hospital. Airlift transport.

Lift assist on South Fifth Street.

January 26

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. No transport.

Aid call on Pollock Avenue, Zillah.

Aid call on Ida Belle. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Cancelled.

January 27

Motor vehicle collision on Edison Avenue at Factory Road. Patient transported to Kadlec Medical Center.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on McLean Drive. No transport.

Vehicle fire on East Yakima Valley Highway. Extinguished.

Aid call on South First Street. No transport.

Yakima Valley Highway. Investigate smoke in building.

Aid call motor vehicle collision on Bridge Street at Sunnyside Avenue. Non-injury.

January 28

Aid call on Interstate 82 at Exit 63. Cancelled.

Aid call on Ray Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Saul Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Basic life support from Astria Sunnyside Hospital. Patient transported to Astria Regional Health.

Aid call on Federal Way. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on South 11th Street. Cancelled.

Motor vehicle collision on Bethany at S.L.I. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Cascade Way. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

January 29

Aid call on East Ida Belle. No transport.

Aid call on Saul Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle. No transport.

Aid call on Reeves Way. Cancelled.

Aid call on North 14th Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

January 29

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Abuse neglect on Cascade Way.

Domestic disturbance on East Harrison Avenue.

Trespassing on North 16th Street.

Animal bite on North 11th Street.

Trespassing on South Seventh Street.

Warrant service on South Seventh Street.

Noise complaint on South 11th Street at East Decatur Avenue.

Transport on North Front Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Theft on West South Hill Road.

Civil matter on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assault on South 16th Street.

Theft on West South Hill Road.

Traffic offense on South 11th Street at East Ida Belle Street.

Assist resident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on South 13th Street.

Assist resident on South 11th Street.

Assist resident on Gregory Avenue.

Information on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on Reeves Way.

Noise complaint on Ida Belle Lane.

Theft on South 13th Street.

Residential alarm on Saul Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Columbia Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Hilzer Alley.

Suspicious circumstance on West Yakima Valley Highway.

January 30

Transport on North Front Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Welfare check on Rouse Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

January 29

Suspicious circumstance on South Wapato Avenue.

Welfare check on North Wapato Avenue.

Assist agency on Mamachat Lane.

Unwanted guest on East Third Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

January 29

Abandoned vehicle on North Meyers Road, Zillah.

Residential alarm on Old Prosser Road, Grandview.

Livestock incident on Rader Road, Sunnyside.

Malicious mischief on West Outlook Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Wanted person on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Assist agency on Crewport Road, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on Liberty Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Hudson Road, Outlook.

Runaway juvenile on Apricot Road, Grandview.

ZILLAH POLICE

January 29

Civil matter on Cheyne Road.

Suspicious circumstance on First Avenue.

Assist agency on North Hawthorne Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Third Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on Westwind Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Westwind Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on F Street.

Vehicle prowl on Cherry Hill Lane.

Residential alarm on Baker Drive.

Animal problem on Leland Street.

Traffic offense on First Avenue.

Wanted person on Rainier Avenue.

January 30

Civil matter on Edson Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Virginia Court.

Suspicious circumstance on Third Avenue.