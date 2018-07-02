Daily Sun logo

ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

As of Monday, July 2, 2018

ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Hooked Up Towing,

901 "E" Ave., Granger, Wa.

Vehicles may be viewed

1 hour prior to sale.

PUBLISH: Daily Sun News

July 2, 2018

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News and Information from our Community Partners

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS