As of Monday, July 2, 2018
ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Hooked Up Towing,
901 "E" Ave., Granger, Wa.
Vehicles may be viewed
1 hour prior to sale.
PUBLISH: Daily Sun News
July 2, 2018
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment