CITY OF TOPPENISH

NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL DETERMINATION

Notice of Determination:

Notice is hereby given that the city of Toppenish SEPA Responsible Official has issued a Mitigated Determination of Non-significance (MDNS) for the following proposal:

Project Description: Demolition of an existing wood frame warehouse building having an overall floor area of approximately 32,600 square feet. The building will be dismantled in phases. The wood framing together with the steel-clad roofing and siding will be re-covered and sold. A small office building on the site will not be demolished.

Proponent: G. Scott and Kathryn Sandstedt

15 Asotin Ave

Toppenish, WA 98948

Project Location: At 15 Asotin Avenue. The site in on southwesterly side of Asotin Avenue, south of Lincoln Avenue extended. Yakima County Parcel No. 201003-33901.

Mitigation Measurers: The decision to issue a Determination of Non-Significance is based in part on compliance with the following measures to mitigate potential impacts:

1.The driveway on the northeast side of the building must remain open and unobstructed throughout the demolition process to provide a fire apparatus access road pursuant to Section 503.2 of the 2015 Edition of International Fire Code as adopted and amended by the State of Washington.

2.The demolition must be conducted in accordance with recommendations of the report by B7 Engineering dated May 17, 2018 and include including periodic inspections as the work progresses by B7 Engineering together with the installation of temporary cable and cross bracing as recommended. Opportunity for Comment: This Determination was issued in accordance with the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). Comments regarding the potential environmental effects of the proposal may be submitted to William Rathbone, Community Development Director, SEPA Responsible Official at City of Toppenish, 21 West First Avenue, Toppenish, WA 98948. Comments may also be faxed to (509) 865-1950 or E-Mailed to William.Rathbone@cityoftoppenish.us. All comments submitted on or before Monday July 16, 2018 will be considered. After the comment period has elapsed, the Responsible Official will consider any comments received and retain, modify, or withdraw the Determination in accordance with SEPA regulations.

/s/William Rathbone

Community Development Director

SEPA Responsible Official

Publish: Daily Sun: July 2, 2018

July 2, 2018