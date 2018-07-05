CITY OF ZILLAH HELP WANTED
Maintenance Worker
The City of Zillah is accepting applications through July 13, 2018 or until filled, for a full-time, union position for "Maintenance Worker." This position helps perform maintenance city-wide including but not limited to streets, water, sewer plant and cemetery facilities imd systems. Minimum requirements include Valid WA State Drivers License (CDL preferred) and High School Diploma or GED. Salary is $21.50-$22.35 per hour (DOE).
Contact City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, WA 98953, 509-829-5151, or email sbounds@citvofzillah.us for a complete application package. The City of Zillah is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
/s/Sharon Bounds, City Administrator.
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
June 29, July 2, 4 and 6, 2018
