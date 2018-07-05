Daily Sun logo

Mabton School District Board of Directors

As of Thursday, July 5, 2018

Public Budget Hearing on

July 9, 5:30 pm

Special Board Meeting on

July 9, 6:00 pm, with Board

Study Session at 6:30 pm

Meeting to follow Executive

Session at 7:00

JR SR High School Library

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

July 2 and 6, 2018

﻿

﻿

