Mabton School District Board of Directors
Public Budget Hearing on
July 9, 5:30 pm
Special Board Meeting on
July 9, 6:00 pm, with Board
Study Session at 6:30 pm
Meeting to follow Executive
Session at 7:00
JR SR High School Library
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
July 2 and 6, 2018
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment