Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JUNE 28

Parking problem on Deangela Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Fourth Street, Granger.

Residential alarm on Westridge Drive.

Welfare check on Cedar Street.

Animal bite on West Second Street.

Information on East Third Street.

Livestock incident on West Second Street at Westridge Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street at Douglas Street.

Assist resident on East Third Street.

Information on West Second Street.

Natural disaster on West Second Street at Avenue G,

Noise complaint on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Assist resident on West Fourth Street at Avenue J.

Unsecure premises on North Elm Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Woodworth Road.

JUNE 29

Traffic hazard on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 75 West.

GRANGER POLICE

JUNE 28

Theft on Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Boulevard North.

Assist agency on Main Street.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

MABTON POLICE

JUNE 28

Information on Main Street.

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

JUNE 28

Jose Ascension Linares-Rivera, 28, Department of Corrections contract.

Joshua Marez, 38, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Omar Eduardo Coria, 24, second-degree driving while license suspended.

JUNE 29

Juan Pablo Navarro, 18, driving without a valid operator’s license.

Miguel Valencia Sr., 64, driving under the influence.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JUNE 28

Welfare check on Upland Drive.

Residential alarm on Jersey Street.

Parking problem on South Sixth Street.

Assist resident on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Code enforce on East Edison Avenue.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on South Sixth Street.

Abandoned vehicle on North Ninth Street.

Domestic disturbance on East Maple Way.

Wanted person on East Edison Avenue at South Fifth Street.

Unwanted guest on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on Scoon Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Swan Road at Columbia Avenue.

Malicious mischief on West Grandview Avenue.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Thompson Drive.

Attempt to locate on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense on South Ninth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue at South 16th Street.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on North 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Parkland Drive.

Hit-and-run crash on East South Hill Road.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway at Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Unwanted guest on McClain Drive.

JUNE 28

Transport on North Front Street.

Driving under the influence on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

WAPATO POLICE

JUNE 28

Found property on East Sixth Street.

Civil matter on East A Street.

Residential alarm on South Tieton Avenue.

Assault on French Lane.

YAKIMA COUNTY

SHERIFF

JUNE 28

Malicious mischief on Mallard Road, Toppenish.

Domestic disturbance on Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside.

Found property on Campbell Lane, Wapato.

Information on Sainsbury Lane, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Meyers Road, Toppenish.

Welfare check on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Fraud on Oldenway Road, Toppenish.

Animal problem on Lombard Loop Road, Zillah.

Theft on O Kelly Lane, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Fort Road at state Highway 97, Toppenish.

Welfare check on Lateral C Road, Toppenish.

Unwanted guest on Horschel Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Fort Road at state Highway 97, Toppenish.

Residential alarm on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on Osborne Road, Wapato.

Assist resident on Osborne Road, Wapato.

Animal problem on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on French Lane, Wapato.

Harassment on Progressive Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road.

Traffic stop on Kays Road at Ashue Road, Wapato.

Harassment on Larena Lane, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Wanity Park Drive, Toppenish.

JUNE 29

Domestic disturbance on Woodworth Road, Grandview.