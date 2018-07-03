Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

June 29

Vehicle theft on Olmstead Road.

Trespassing on Dayton Road.

Traffic hazard on Stover Road at Waneta Road.

June 30

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Traffic stop on South Euclid Road at West Robinson Road.

Injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Medical emergency on Michael Court.

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on South Euclid Road at West Robinson Road.

Animal bite on Avenue F.

Traffic hazard on on South Euclid Road.

Welfare check on Birch Street.

Parking problem on Munson Lane.

Noise complaint on Pleasant Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road.

Weapon offense on Chestnut Road,

July 1

Suspicious circumstance on Victoria Circle at Highland Road.

Assist resident on Wallace Way.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street at Wolfe Lane.

Welfare check on Wine Country Road at East Stover Road.

Animal problem on East Washington Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 West.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street.

Traffic stop on Old Prosser Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Stover Road.

Wanted person on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Stassen Way.

July 2

Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid Road.

Assist resident on West Fifth Street.

Malicious mischief on North Elm Street.

Traffic stop on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street at Stassen Way.

GRANGER POLICE

June 29

Wanted person on Eaker Road, Granger.

Burglary on Schuster Road, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on West Boulevard North.

June 30

Residential alarm on Thacker Road, Granger.

Assist agency on Durham Road, Zillah.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Non-injury crash on La Pierre Road.

July 1

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

July 2

Vehicle theft on West First Avenue.

Recovered stolen property on West First Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

June 30

Civil matter on Rose Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

June 29

Residential alarm on Kriner Road.

Vehicle theft on Cemetery Road.

Assist agency on Beckner Alley.

Assist resident on McClain Drive.

June 30

Assist agency on South 11th Street.

Assist resident on North Ninth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Tear Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Court order violation on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic offense on South Eighth Street at East Custer Avenue.

Theft on Outlook Road.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South Ninth Street at East Jackson Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue at South 13th Street.

Malicious mischief on South Ninth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Missing person on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on South Eighth Street.

Assist agency on Saul Road.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway at Homer Street.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Fireworks on East Harrison Avenue.

Traffic offense on North Avenue at North 11th Street.

Assist resident on Ninth Street.

Assist resident on Outlook Road.

Malicious mischief on East Lincoln Avenue.

Malicious mischief on East Lincoln Avenue.

Driving under the influence on East Kearney Avenue.

Vehicle theft on Independence Road.

Injury crash on Northbank Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

July 1

Welfare check on South Sixth Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Noise complaint on Ismo Loop.

Unknown crash on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Residential alarm on Golden Street.

Assist agency on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 65.

Business alarm on Morgan Road.

Hit-and-run crash on Tacoma Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on South 13th Street.

Traffic hazard on West South Hill Road at Washington.

Domestic disturbance on West South Hill Road.

Traffic hazard on South First Street at Sunnyside Avenue.

Civil matter on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Parkland Drive.

Assault on East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on Outlook Road.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Drugs on South Fourth Street.

Malicious mischief on Reeves Way.

Animal problem on West South Hill Road.

Assist agency on East Kearney Avenue.

Residential alarm on Walnut Avenue.

Noise complaint on Liberty Lane.

Warrant service on West Second Street, Grandview.

Information on Bishop Road.

July 2

Business alarm on Morgan Road.

Assist agency on West Madison Avenue.

Assist agency on McClain Drive.

Assist resident on Woods Road.

WAPATO POLICE

June 29

Unwanted guest on Mamachat Lane, Wapato.

Assist agency on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Wanted person on Mamachat Lane, Wapato.

Assist agency on Wenas Avenue, Wapato.

Civil matter on Egan Road, Wapato.

Parking problem on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

June 30

Medical emergency on East Second Street.

Information on South Simcoe Avenue.

Driving under the influence on East Fourth Street.

Civil matter on North Track Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Yakima Avenue.

Noise complaint on East Wapato Road at North Harding Avenue.

Brush fire on Fort Road.

Residential alarm on Kays Road, Wapato.

Custodial interview on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.

Noise complaint on North Track Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Noise complaint on North Street, Wapato.

July 1

Welfare check on South Wapato Road at state Highway 97, Wapato.

Business alarm on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Trespassing on West First Street.

Welfare check on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Fireworks on West C Street.

July 2

Welfare check on East Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Southpark Drive.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

June 29

ZILLAH POLICE

June 29

Recovered stolen property on North Bonair Road.

Domestic disturbance on Durham Road.

June 30

Fireworks on Gilbert Road at White Road.

Assist agency on Knight Hill Road.

Assist agency on Durham Road.

Juvenile problem on First Avenue.

Traffic offense on Cheyne Road.

July 1

Business alarm on Miles Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Blossom Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on Cutler Way.