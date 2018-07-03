Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
JULY 2
Assist agency on Grandridge Road.
Mental subject on North Forsell Road.
Vehicle theft on East Bonnieview Road.
Animal problem on Washington Street.
Animal problem on Adams Street.
Animal problem on West Second Street.
Parking problem on West Wine Country Road.
Assist agency on Main Street, Mabton.
Malicious mischief on West Fourth Street.
Lost property on West Second Street.
Malicious mischief on West Second Street.
Animal problem on E Wine Country Road.
Domestic disturbance on East Third Street.
Malicious mischief on Cherry Lane.
Information on Vista Drive.
Suspicious circumstance on OIE and Elm Street.
JULY 3
Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.
Lewd conduct on East Wine Country Road.
Non-injury crash on Olmstead Road at McCreadie Road.
GRANGER POLICE
JULY 2
Custodial interview on Lapierre Road.
Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.
Unwanted guest on Bailey Avenue.
Wanted person on Main Street.
MABTON POLICE
JULY 2
Sex crime on Eighth Street.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
JULY 2
Transport on West Fifth Avenue.
Business alarm on East South Hill Road.
Suspicious circumstance on Woods Road.
Animal problem on Arthur Street at Ann Avenue.
Mental subject on North Forsell Road.
Administrative on Homer Street.
Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.
Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.
Assist agency on Homer Street.
Administrative on Homer Street.
Administrative on Homer Street.
Traffic stop on East Edison Avenue at Park Drive.
Sex crime on Parkland Drive.
Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.
Malicious mischief on Walnut Avenue.
Welfare check on South Sixth Street.
Weapon offense on McClain Drive.
Noise complaint on East Thornton Road at Liberty Lane.
Court order served on West Maple Avenue.
Lost property on East Lincoln Avenue.
Unknown crash on Yakima Valley Highway.
Found property on North Fourth Street.
Unwanted guest on Rouse Road.
Malicious mischief on Bagley Drive.
Assist resident on North Avenue.
Assist resident on Grant Avenue.
Theft on North Sixth Street.
Harassment on McClain Drive.
Juvenile problem on South Fourth Street.
Unwanted guest on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at Homer Street.
Assist resident on Woods Road.
Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.
Suspicious circumstance on Harvest Place.
Warrant service on Main Street.
JULY 3
Business alarm on East South Hill Road.
WAPATO POLICE
JULY 2
Noise complaint on South Wapato Avenue.
Lost property on South Simcoe Avenue.
Information on East Third Street.
Assault on Interstate 82.
JULY 3
Suspicious circumstance on North Camas Avenue.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
JULY 2
Mental subject on North Forsell Road, Grandview.
Malicious mischief on Beam Road, Granger.
Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway at Buena.
Civil matter on First Avenue, Outlook.
Civil matter on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.
Assist agency on McClain Drive, Sunnyside.
Suspicious circumstance on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.
Burglary on Hickory Road, Grandview.
Runaway juvenile on Randel Road, Sunnyside.
Assist agency on Interstate 82, Wapato.
Suspicious circumstance on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.
JULY 3
Shots fired on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.
ZILLAH POLICE
JULY 2
Information on Adams Park Drive.
Trespassing on First Avenue.
Civil matter on Sixth Street.
Fraud on Third Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance on Zillah West Road.
Traffic hazard on Maple Way at Nob Hill Avenue.
Traffic offense on First Avenue.
