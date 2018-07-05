IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR BENTON COUNTY

No. 17-4-00063-3

Probate Notice to Creditors

RCW 11.28.240

In the Matter of the Estate of

Anthony Dennis Pleasant

DECEASED.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative's attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented with-in the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's pro-bate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication June 20, 2018

Date of Filing of Probate Notice to Creditors 2-16-2017

Personal Representative

Sheena Pleasant

Attorney for the Personal Representative

Matthew R. Johnson, WSBA# 47821

Address for Mailing or Service Gravis Law, PLLC

P.O. Box 840

Richland, WA 99352

Court of Probate Proceedings Benton County Superior Court

Cause Number 17-4-00063-3

Dated this 5th day of June, 2018 by:

/s/ Matthew R. Johnson_

Matthew R. Johnson, WSBA #47821

Attorney for Personal Represent-ative

Gravis Law, PLLC

P.O. Box 840

Richland, WA 99352

