Police Calls

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

June 28

Welfare check on South Fourth Street. No aid.

Aid call from Red Stevens Road at Chambers Road. Patient transported to Toppenish.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transport to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Basic life support transport transfer to Prestige Care.

June 29

Structure fire on North Avenue. Smoke removal.

Structure fire on Outlook Road.

Aid call on Houghton. Refusal. No transport.

Aid call on East Ida Belle Street. Refusal. No transport.

Assist resident on McClain Drive.

June 30

Aid call on Bailey Road. Patient transport to Astria Toppenish Hospital.

Aid call on McClain Drive. Patient to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle. Patient transport to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Motor vehicle collision on North Bank Lane. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

July 2

Transport on West Fifth Avenue.

Business alarm on East South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Woods Road.

Animal problem on Arthur Street at Ann Avenue.

Mental subject on North Forsell Road.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Traffic stop on East Edison Avenue at Park Drive.

Sex crime on Parkland Drive.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Walnut Avenue.

Welfare check on South Sixth Street.

Weapon offense on McClain Drive.

Noise complaint on East Thornton Road at Liberty Lane.

Court order served on West Maple Avenue.

Lost property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Unknown crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Found property on North Fourth Street.

Unwanted guest on Rouse Road.

Malicious mischief on Bagley Drive.

Assist resident on North Avenue.

Assist resident on Grant Avenue.

Theft on North Sixth Street.

Harassment on McClain Drive.

Juvenile problem on South Fourth Street.

Unwanted guest on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at Homer Street.

Assist resident on Woods Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Harvest Place.

Warrant service on Main Street.

July 3

Business alarm on East South Hill Road.

Vehicle theft on Fairview Avenue.

Residential alarm on Woods Road.

Animal problem on Outlook Road at Scoon Road.

Warrant service on North Front Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Theft on Midvale Road.

Residential alarm on South 11th Street.

Malicious mischief on South Seventh Street.

Juvenile problem on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on Cemetery Road.

Welfare check on North Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Lincoln Avenue at South 10th Street.

Burglary on South 11th Street.

Suicidal person on South Outlook Road.

Information on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Traffic hazard on South First Avenue.

Welfare check on South First Street.

Assist agency on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Burglary on Cemetery Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Fraud on South 11th Street.

Traffic hazard on East Ida Belle Street.

Traffic stop on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on Picard Place.

Non-injury crash on W Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on South Fourth Street.

Theft on Rouse Road.

Fireworks on Pear Lane.

Runaway juvenile on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on North 16th Street.

Fireworks on Weatherwax Street at North Avenue.

Traffic offense on South 11th Street.

Fireworks on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on South 11th Street.

Assist agency on Victory Way.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Animal problem on Federal Way.

Found property on Doolittle Park.

July 4

Welfare check on South Seventh Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Transport on North Front Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Welfare check on South 13th Street.

Traffic offense on East Lincoln Avenue at Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on West Edison Avenue.

Theft on Rouse Road.

Business alarm on East South Hill Road.

Recovered stolen property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Accident unknown on Waneta Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Fireworks on North 13th Street at North Avenue.

Assist agency on Tacoma Avenue.

Noise complaint on West Maple Avenue.

Fireworks on Walnut Avenue.

Assist resident on Chestnut Avenue.

Fireworks on North 10th Street.

Traffic offense on Rouse Road at North Avenue.

Fireworks on West Lincoln Avenue.

Fireworks on Parkland Drive.

Domestic disturbance on South 10th Street.

Fireworks on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Fireworks on Cascade Way.

Animal problem on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Fireworks on Ridgeway Loop.

Fireworks on Ismo Loop.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Fireworks on West South Hill Road.

Fireworks on North Avenue at North Fourth Street.

Fireworks on Cascade Way.

Fireworks on Upland Drive.

Fireworks on Parkland Drive.

Traffic hazard on Waneta Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Driving-under-the-influence on Yakima Valley Highway at Homer Street.

Fireworks on Columbia Avenue.

Fireworks on North Avenue at Bagley Drive.

July 5

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Unwanted guest on East Edison Avenue.

Driving-under-the-influence on South Seventh Street at East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on West Grandview Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist resident on South 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Harrison Avenue at South Ninth Street.

GRANDVIEW POLICE

July 2

Assist agency on Grandridge Road.

Mental subject on North Forsell Road.

Vehicle theft on East Bonnieview Road.

Animal problem on Washington Street.

Animal problem on Adams Street.

Animal problem on West Second Street.

Parking problem on West Wine Country Road.

Assist agency on Main Street, Mabton.

Malicious mischief on West Fourth Street.

Lost property on West Second Street.

Malicious mischief on West Second Street.

Animal problem on E Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on East Third Street.

Malicious mischief on Cherry Lane.

Information on Vista Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on OIE and Elm Street.

July 3

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

Lewd conduct on East Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash on Olmstead Road at McCreadie Road.

Animal problem on East Third Street at Division Street.

Welfare check on Deangela Drive.

Shots fired on East Third Street at Fir Street.

Harassment on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on Elm Street at Old Inland Empire.

Information on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Hillcrest Road.

Industrial incident on East Wine Country Road.

Information on West Second Street.

Residential alarm on Arikara Drive.

Residential alarm on Arikara Drive.

Residential alarm on Arikara Drive.

Residential alarm on Arikara Drive.

Assist agency on on Benson Avenue.

Residential alarm on Arikara Drive.

Assist agency on East Third Street.

Noise complaint on East Fourth Street.

Unsecure premises on West Wine Country Road.

July 4

Fireworks on Jessica Court.

Suspicious circumstance on Avenue C.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Driving-under-the-influence on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Belma Road at Hornby Road.

Assist agency on Chase Road & Hornby Road.

Assist agency on Chase Road at South Euclid Road.

Assist agency on Hornby Road at Grandview Pavement.

Traffic hazard on Fir Street.

Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.

Information on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Forsell Road.

Fireworks on West Fifth Street at South Euclid Road.

Fireworks on West King Street.

Fireworks on Concord Avenue at West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at Grandridge Road.

Fireworks on Victoria Circle at Esperanza Drive.

Fireworks on South Euclid Road.

Fireworks on Avenue J at West Fourth Street.

Fireworks on Broadview Drive at Nicka Road.

Fireworks on Esperanza Drive.

Fireworks on South Euclid Road.

Fireworks on Deangela Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Avenue A.

Suspicious circumstance on Crescent Drive at Avenue H.

Fireworks on West Wine Country Road.

Fireworks on Wilson Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on East Fourth Street at Birch Street.

July 5

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road.

Assist resident on West Second Street.

GRANGER POLICE

July 2

Custodial interview on Lapierre Road.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Unwanted guest on Bailey Avenue.

Wanted person on Main Street.

July 3

Animal problem on Temby Lane.

Domestic disturbance on South Track Road at Parton Road.

Attempt to locate on West First Street.

Harassment on Main Street.

Malicious mischief on West First Street.

Business alarm on Second Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on state Highway 223.

July 4

Vehicle theft on E Street.

Civil matter on Hutton Avenue.

Assist resident on Zinfandel Street.

MABTON POLICE

July 2

Sex crime on Eighth Street.

July 3

Animal problem on Pine Street.

July 4

Assist resident on Pine Street.

Resident complaint on Pine Street.

Assault on Main Street.

Parking problem on Cedar Street.

WAPATO POLICE

July 2

Noise complaint on South Wapato Avenue.

Lost property on South Simcoe Avenue.

Information on East Third Street.

Assault on Interstate 82.

July 3

Suspicious circumstance on North Camas Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

July 2

Mental subject on North Forsell Road, Grandview.

Malicious mischief on Beam Road, Granger.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway at Buena.

Civil matter on First Avenue, Outlook.

Civil matter on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on McClain Drive, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Burglary on Hickory Road, Grandview.

Runaway juvenile on Randel Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

July 3

Shots fired on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Hit-and-run crash on Independence Road at Pipeline, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Progressive Road, Wapato.

Animal problem on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Suicidal person on South Outlook Road, Outlook.

Rape on Jones Road, Wapato.

Illegal dumping on Roza Drive at Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Fraud on Midvale Road, Mabton.

Residential alarm on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Huli Circle, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Fireworks on South Bonair Road, Zillah.

Shots fired on North Outlook Road at Reeves Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Domestic disturbance on state Highway 223, Granger.

Welfare check on West Wapato Road.

Assist agency on Jones Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Kays Rd, Wapato.

Fireworks on South Bonair Road, Zillah.

Shots fired on North Outlook Road at Reeves Road.

Court order violation on Nukshay Drive, Wapato.

July 4

Shots fired on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Welfare check on South Satus Avenue, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Lateral C Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Belma Road at Hornby Road, Grandview.

Unwanted guest on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at Donald Wapato Rod, Wapato.

Traffic stop on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 40 East, Wapato.

Livestock incident on Snipes Pump Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Animal problem on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Domestic disturbance on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Theft on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Residential alarm on Reeves Road, Outlook.

Assault on Main Street, Mabton.

Assist resident on Lateral A Road at West Wapato Road.

Fireworks on Robinson Road, Grandview.

Fireworks on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Barnhart Road, Grandview.

Fireworks on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Fireworks on Crewport Road, Granger.

Fireworks on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Non-Injury crash on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Fireworks on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Fireworks on Lombard Loop Road, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on Lateral A, Wapato.

Animal problem on South Wapato Road at South Street, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Kays Road, Wapato.

Shots fired on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Thorp Road at Gangle Road, Wapato.

Fireworks on North Granger Road, Zillah.

Fireworks on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Fireworks on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Fireworks on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Fireworks on Grandview Pavement Road, Mabton.

Shots fired on Crewport Road, Granger.

Welfare check on North Track Road, Wapato.

Civil matter on Lateral B Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on West Wapato Road and Lateral C Road, Wapato.

July 5

Recovered stolen property on Willowcrest Drive, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Fifth Avenue, Mabton.

Vehicle theft on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Shots fired on Riggs Road, Wapato.

Mental subject on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

July 2

Information on Adams Park Drive.

Trespassing on First Avenue.

Civil matter on Sixth Street.

Fraud on Third Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Zillah West Road.

Traffic hazard on Maple Way at Nob Hill Avenue.

Traffic offense on First Avenue.

July 3

Animal noise on Sunset Way.

Harassment on Adams Park Drive.

July 4

Resident dispute on Adams Park Drive.

Assist agency on Lillie Lane, Toppenish.

Burglary on Carlsonia Road.

Fireworks on Chenaur Drive.

Fireworks on Merclyn Lane.

Assist agency on West Third Avenue.

July 5

Assist agency on Fraley Road.