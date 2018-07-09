Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

July 5

Unknown crash on East Wine Country Road & McCreadie.

No-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Groom Lane.

Trash fire on Garb Wolfe Lane.

Welfare check on South Euclid Road.

Information on West Second Street.

Civil matter on West Second Street.

Civil matter on East Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Domestic disturbance on Vista Drive.

July 6

Assist resident on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 73 East.

GRANGER POLICE

July 5

Suspicious circumstance on Railroad Avenue.

Business alarm on Main Street.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

Suspicious circumstance on Mark Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

July 5

Business alarm on Allen Road.

Trespassing on Woods Road.

Animal problem on Saul Road at Otis Avenue.

Harassment on South Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on North Avenue at North Sixth Street.

Parking problem on South Ninth Street.

Trespassing on McClain Drive.

Missing person on Parkland Drive.

Fraud on Yakima Avenue.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.

Driving under the influence on South Seventh Street at East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on East Edison Avenue.

Fireworks on North 16th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Fireworks on South Fourth Street.

Animal problem on West Grandview Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Harrison Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South Ninth Street.

Fireworks on McClain Drive.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Threats on Franklin Avenue.

Wanted person on Irving Avenue.

Noise complaint on Ismo Loop.

Suspicious circumstance on Riverside Terrace.

Wanted person on Homer Street.

Animal problem on Cemetery Road.

July 6

Traffic offense on Sunnyside Mabton Road at Tear Road.

Driving under the influence on Midvale Road.

Runaway juvenile on West Grandview Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

WAPATO POLICE

July 5

Business alarm on South Wasco Avenue.

Welfare check on South Naches Avenue.

Welfare check on West First Street.

Domestic disturbance on Donald Road.

Traffic hazard on South Frontage Road at West First Street.

July 6

Welfare check on South Wapato Avenue.

Recovered stolen property on South Simcoe Avenue at East Fourth Street.

Welfare check on South Wasco Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

July 5

Hit-and-run crash on Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on Woods Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic stop on Midvale Road, Sunnyside.

Malicious mischief on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Bethany Road.

Domestic disturbance on North Forsell Road, Grandview.

Public service on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Van Belle Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Unknown crash on Ferry Road at East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Welfare check on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Unknown crash on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 50 East, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Burglary on Forsell Road, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on Knowles Road at North Price Road, Outlook.

Fireworks on G Street, Outlook.

Fireworks on East Centennial Drive at Yakima Valley Highway.

ZILLAH POLICE

July 5

Suspicious circumstance on Fifth Street.

Civil matter on Seventh Street.