7 Degrees Floral grand opening this Friday Fifty percent of profits from opening to be donated to charity

The owners of 7 Degrees Floral has decided to open a new location in Sunnyside.

The grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 13, at 348 South Sixth Street in Sunnyside.

“My customer base was requesting it, we thought it was a good move, and wanted to serve the community,” owner Jamie Manus said.

Fifty percent of all funds from the opening will be donated to the Valley Performing Arts Center.

“We know that it’s a non-profit and run totally on donations, and we think it is important to give back to the community, and we have a heart for kids,” Manus said.

7 Degrees Floral has been in business since 2010, and currently has a location in Prosser. This is a business expansion move.

We are excited to be coming to Sunnyside,” Manus said.

“If a customer makes a purchase and tells us that they are buying it for a certain charity and that charity is partnered with us, we give 10 percent of the sale to the charity,” she added.