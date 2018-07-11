Abortions will go on despite supreme court choice

Well, now we know the decision - Brett Kavanaugh for the supreme court, which was no great surprise.
The confirmation may take some time and will probably succeed by that 1 vote but what does it mean, especially in regards to Roe vs Wade?
The arguments for and against abortion are too complex, too numerous and too emotionally charged to attempt to discuss them in a single letter but the reality is that abortions are still going to occur - legal or illegal.
The concern is that the process must still be conducted in a safe manner for the mother.
Dennis Fitzgerald
Melbourne, Australia
