Bon Vino’s owner Roger Hazzard a home-grown chef

People who have discovered Bon Vino’s Bistro and Bakery as a different type of eatery in this community might be surprised the man who made it all happen was born right here.

Owner and Cher Roger Hazzard was raised in Sunnyside and is a graduate of Sunnyside High School. He went through the culinary program at Yakima Valley Community College and has been in the food business ever since.

After he finished schooling, Hazzard returned to Sunnyside and started catering for friends and family. This quickly developed into more than a hobby and, soon, Bon Vino’s was established at 122 N. 16th St., just off the main drag. It’s in its 11th year.

The name Bon Vino’s Bistro and Bakery is a nod to the prevalent wine industry around the Valley. And here you will get a good feel for all the great produce that the area has to offer.

This is where Hazzard and his team cooks up gourmet dishes seven days a week. Breakfast and lunch are served every day, and there’s something for everyone on the menu.

Bon Vino’s offers traditional American fare as well as specialty gourmet items. For breakfast you can play it safe with eggs, sausage, and biscuits, or you can treat your palate to Eggs Benedict, crepes, stuffed French toast and more. And for lunch there’s an even wider array of delicacies.

One of Hazzard’s goals is to variety to his customers from the abundance of the Yakima Valley. Particularly fresh fruits and produce.

“The Valley has so much to offer,” he said.

It’s taking all of this seasonal variety and making it accessible, and delicious, that Hazzard believes he has gotten down to an art form.

Hazzard’s introduction to working in the food industry came at the Towne Plaza in Yakima, which is now the Holiday Inn, near the convention center downtown. Hazzard worked with the banquet department and the men’s club, then the attached “Johnny’s” restaurant.

At Johnny’s, Hazzard learned to cook flambé style – table side with an open flame for the enjoyment of the patrons.

Bon Vino’s gets much of its business from catering special events such as weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and bridal showers. Hazzard has served individuals and businesses all around the area.

Hazzard has been featured on Good Morning Northwest, and in countless publications such as Fresh Magazine, Sunset Magazine and Washington Grown.

Hazzard has recently begun a to provide healthy alternatives to the energy drink craze. At Bon Vino’s you can get a mixed smoothie or juice loaded with fresh, healthy produce like spinach and apple or beets and berries.

“It’s not a Red Bull. It’s a health drink,” he said.

Bon Vino’s is entering into a busy time with wedding season, harvest parties on the horizon.