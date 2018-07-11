Evangelina C. Rodriguez, 75, of Grandview, died July 7, 2018, in Yakima.

She was born Oct. 6, 1942, in Harlingen, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11. with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 pm at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prosser, with burial to follow at East Prosser Cemetery in Prosser.