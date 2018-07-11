Ialene J. Van Buren, 93, of Sunnyside, died July 10, 2018 in Sunnyside.

She was born Sept. 15, 1924, in Tekoa, Wash.

No formal services will be held. Those wishing to sign Ialene’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.