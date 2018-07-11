Patrol car hits teen

While working a robbery case on the Yakama Reservation on July 7, a Yakima County Sheriff’s Sergeant hit a pedestrian, causing serious injury and the launching of an administrative investigation.

The sergeant said he observed a subject in front of his vehicle, apparently trying to avoid him. He resembled suspect. Chief Robert Udell said the sergeant steered his vehicle off the driveway and into a hay field to the north, veering away from the last seen position of the subject.

As the vehicle traveled through the hay field, It inadvertantly struck a subject in the field, and he sustained serious injuries. Attempts to locate the remaining subjects were immediately terminated, Udell said, and personnel began to render aid to the injured subject.



The subject was later transported to Astria Regional Medical Center by air ambulance. Then he was transported by air ambulance to Harborview Medical Center, in Seattle, for continuing treatment. He remained in serious but stable condition the next day.

The subject was identified as a 13-year old member of the Yakama Nation. Investigation of the collision was performed by the Yakama Indian Nation Police Department.



An administrative investigation was also immediately initiated by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, which turned the investigation over to the Yakima Valley Special Investigation Unit (YVSIU), which is comprised of investigators from multiple agencies.

The unit is led by a Sunnyside Police Commander. The on-scene team leader was from the Yakima Police Department. The involved YSO sergeant was placed on administrative leave, which is common practice in such instances.