Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JULY 6

Welfare check on Wilson Highway.

Information on West Second Street.

Custodial interview on Avenue C.

Abandoned vehicle on Olmstead Road.

Information on West Second Street.

Assist resident on East Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Sandy Lane.

Residential alarm on Stassen Way.

Welfare check on West Fifth Street.

Domestic disturbance on Avenue C.

Residential alarm on Stassen Way.

Fireworks on Birch Street.

Assist resident on Wallace Way.

Traffic stop on West Wine Country Road.

JULY 7

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

Hit-and-run crash on Division Street.

Residential alarm on Meadowlark Drive.

Traffic hazard on Nicka Road at Grandridge Road.

Animal problem on East Second Street.

Animal problem on West Fifth Street.

Homicide on West Madison Avenue, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Cedar Street.

Noise complaint on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Stover Road.

Fireworks on East Fifth Street at Elm Street.

Assist resident on West Second Street.

JULY 8

Suspicious circumstance on Beacon Street.

Noise complaint on Highland Road.

Noise complaint on Hill Drive.

Residential alarm on Meadowlark Drive.

Noise complaint on Cherry Lane.

Noise complaint on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstance on North Fourth Street at West Wine Country Road.

Driving under the influence on West Wine Country Road.

Assault on East Fifth Street at Birch Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid Road.

Welfare check on South Euclid Road at Groom Lane.

Assist agency on West Wine Country Road at East Stover Road.

Fireworks on Stassen Way.

Parking problem on Beacon Street.

Noise complaint on North Fifth Street.

Domestic disturbance on West Third Street.

Residential alarm on Ela Loop.

Assist agency on West Fifth Street.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Carriage Square Drive.

Found property on Westridge Drive.

Noise complaint on Carriage Square Drive.

Parking problem on Carriage Square Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

JULY 9

Animal bite on East Fourth Street.

Resident dispute on West Second Street.

Animal problem on West Fifth Street.

Animal problem on Bethany Road.

Parking problem on East Washington Street.

Assault on West Third Street.

Welfare check on Conestoga Way.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Animal problem on Karen Lane.

Parking problem on West Second Street at Avenue G.

Parking problem on Birch Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

JULY 10

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fourth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

JULY 6

Domestic disturbance on West Boulevard North.

JULY 7

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

JULY 8

Noise complaint on West Outlook Road.

Assist resident on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

JULY 9

Suspicious circumstance on East D Street.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

JULY 10

Welfare check on state Highway 22 at Highway 223.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JULY 6

Administrative on Homer Street.

Fireworks on Bagley Drive.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on Picard Place.

Non-injury crash on Blaine Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Homer Street.

Shots fired on West Madison Avenue.

Fireworks on Parkland Drive.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Trespassing on South Fourth Street.

Animal problem on Rossier Street.

Trespassing on North Fourth Street.

Domestic disturbance on East Edison Avenue.

Public service on Homer Street.

Fireworks on South Sixth Street.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on East Edison Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on West Maple Avenue.

Civil matter on Weatherwax Street.

Driving under the influence on South Hill at McBride Street.

JULY 7

Fireworks on South Sixth Street.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Prisoner transport to Yakima Country Jail.

Traffic stop on South 16th Street at Allen Road.

Assist resident on Saul Road.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Animal problem on South 16th Street.

Animal problem on Grape Lane.

Obstructing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on Outlook Road.

Lost property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Beckner Road at Cemetery Road.

Homicide on West Madison Avenue.

Disorderly on East Lincoln Avenue.

Fraud on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Runaway juvenile on Ismo Loop.

Domestic disturbance on South Sixth Street.

Theft on Flower Street.

Theft on Fourth Street.

Welfare check on Tacoma Avenue.

Lost property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist resident on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on Arthur Street at Grending Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Domestic disturbance on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Orchard Drive.

Malicious mischief on Woods Road.

Fireworks on East Harrison Avenue.

Animal problem on Jersey Street.

Noise complaint on Outlook Road.

Fireworks on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on West Edison Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Ninth Street at Barnes Court.

Parking problem on South 14th Street.

Business alarm on Midvale Road.

Theft on Parkland Drive.

JULY 8

Robbery on West Madison Avenue.

Harassment on West Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Harrison Avenue at South Sixth Street.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Driving under the influence on North Ninth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue at South 15th Street.

Transport on Jerome Avenue.

Assault on Cascade Way.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Ninth Street.

Assist resident on South Fourth Street.

Animal problem on South Ninth Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Civil matter on Ridgeway Loop.

Fireworks on North Avenue at Weatherwax Street.

Assist agency on Rouse Road.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Saul Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South 10th Street.

JULY 9

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Runaway juvenile on West Madison Avenue.

Disorderly on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on East Harrison Avenue.

Animal problem on Crescent Avenue.

Illegal dumping on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Assist agency on Allen Road.

Animal problem on Cemetery Road.

Livestock incident on Maple Grove Road at Outlook Road.

Theft on Eastway Drive.

Traffic stop on East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on South 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Traffic stop on South Sixth Street.

Information on North 10th Street.

Welfare check on South Buena Vista Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South Buena Vista Avenue.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Residential alarm on Irving Avenue.

Unknown crash on South Sixth Street.

Fireworks on Terry Street at Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 at Exit 69.

Traffic stop on South Ninth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem on Tacoma Avenue.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Third Street.

Warrant service on East Lincoln Avenue.

JULY 10

Welfare check on Waneta Road.

Prisoner transport to Yakima County Jail.

Domestic disturbance on Weatherwax Street.

WAPATO POLICE

JULY 6

Assist agency on Mamachat Lane.

Burglary on North Track Road.

Assist agency on South Wapato Avenue.

Threats on North Central Avenue.

Fireworks on South Satus Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Camas Avenue.

Fireworks on South Wasco Avenue.

Assist resident on South Wapato Avenue.

JULY 7

Information on South Wapato Avenue.

Vehicle theft on North Camas Avenue.

Information on South Wapato Avenue.

Non-injury crash on West First Street.

Business alarm on South Wasco Avenue.

Recovered juvenile on West Second Street.

Assist agency on South Oldenway Road.

Traffic hazard on North Track Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

JULY 8

Theft on West First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

Animal problem on West Elizabeth Street.

Assist agency on West Wapato Road at state Highway 97.

Fireworks on South Kateri Lane.

Assist resident on South Wapato Avenue at West First Street.

JULY 9

Assist agency on North Oldenway Road.

Assist agency on McKinley Road.

Structure fire on Donald Road.

Assist agency Donald Road.

Burglary on North Frontage Road.

Traffic stop on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Information on South Simcoe Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on South Simcoe Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Track Road.

PROSSER POLICE

JUNE 22

Suspicious circumstance on Patricia Road.

Traffic stop on North River Road at Nunn Road.

Unattended animal on Merlot Drive.

Traffic stop on Meade Avenue at Mercer Court.

Noise complaint on Benson Avenue.

Traffic stop on state Highway 22 at Richards Road.

Assist agency possible DUI.

Traffic stop on 10th Street at Sherman Avenue.

JUNE 23

Traffic stop on state Highway 22 at Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Richards Road.

Domestic disturbance on Alice Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Meade Avenue.

Traffic stop on Sales Yard Road at state Highway 22.

Noise complaint on Benson Avenue.

Noise complaint on Anna Street.

Expired registration on Court

Street at Sherman Avenue.

Assist agency on Grande Road at Fish Hatchery.

Noise complaint on Anna Street.

JUNE 24

Suspicious circumstance on Grande Road at Fish Hatchery.

Domestic disturbance on Alexander Court.

911 Hang up on Wine Country Road.

Burglary on Mercer Court.

Reckless driving on Gap at Interstate 82.

JUNE 25

Assist agency on Gap Road at Interstate 82.

Lobby contact found property.

Non-injury crash on Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on Court Street.

Welfare check. Unfounded.

Suspicious circumstance on Kinney Way.

Traffic stop on Fifth Street at Bennett Avenue.

Shots fired on Alice Street at Evans Avenue.

Traffic stop on McCreadie Road at Gap Road.

Traffic stop on CR 12 and Hosington Road.

JUNE 26

Suspicious circumstance on Crosby Road.

Traffic hazard on Seventh Street at Sheridan Avenue.

Noise complaint on Campbell Drive.

Residential alarm on Ellen Avenue.

Theft on Wine Country Road.

Lobby contact possible fraud.

Welfare check on Guernsey Street.

Assist agency on West Interstate 82.

JUNE 27

Reckless driving on Merlot Drive.

Traffic citation on Miller Avenue.

Lobby contact juvenile son and friends about vandalism.

Traffic stop on state Highway 22 at Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash on Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Chardonnay Avenue at Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on Benson Avenue.

Assist agency with traffic control and fire evacuations.

Assist agency on state Highway 22 at Paterson Road.

JUNE 28

Vehicle prowl on Alexander Court.

Domestic disturbance on Bennett Avenue at Larch Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82.

Suspicious circumstance on Main Street.

Traffic stop on North Albro Road at West CR 12.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JUNE 6

Burglary on Wellner Road, Outlook.

Animal bite on Nichols Road at Outlook Road, Outlook.

Court order violation on Murray Road, Mabton.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Abandoned vehicle on Bagley Drive, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on West Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Unknown crash on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 57 East, Granger.

Unknown crash on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 59 East, Granger.

Residential alarm on Sand Hill Road, Grandview.

Theft on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Abandoned vehicle on Rader Road at Franks Rd, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Rader Road at state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Malicious mischief on Elmore Road, Zillah.

Fireworks on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Noise complaint on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

Attempt to locate on South 16th Street.

JUNE 7

Welfare check on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Burglary on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Assist agency on Nelson Road, Granger.

Abandoned vehicle on Ray Road.

Animal problem on South Euclid Road, Grandview.

Death investigation on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Business alarm on Gangle Road.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway, Outlook.

Animal problem on Bagley Drive, Sunnyside.

Disorderly on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Injury crash on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Found property on Buena Loop Road at Wampler Road.

Unknown crash on Interstate 82 at Highway East, Zillah.

Missing person on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Civil matter on East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Residential alarm on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic stop on Highland Drive at Roza Drive, Zillah.

JUNE 8

Noise complaint on West Outlook Road, Outlook.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Noise complaint on Phipps Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Division Road at Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Civil matter on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Suspicious circumstance on McClain Drive, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Blaine Road, Zillah.

Civil matter on Morrow Lane, Zillah.

Assist resident on Murray Road, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.

Noise complaint on Kirks Road, Granger.