Ramona Beaver, of Grandview, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, July 6, 2018. Ramona was born to Alfred and Lillian (LaClair) Ward on December 23, 1929, in Wapato. On November 17, 1949, she married Bert Beaver in Denver, Colorado. Together they raised their three children, Diane, Donna, and Ronnie, in Mabton, WA.

Ramona graduated in 1948 from the Seventh Day Adventist Academy in Spangle. She received her LPN license from Yakima Valley Community College in 1976 and worked at a nursing home in Grandview. After retiring from nursing, she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ramona took pleasure in sewing, knitting and canning. She liked to make clothes and quilts, knit blankets, and can peaches, pears, tomatoes, applesauce, green beans, and jam for her family to enjoy. It made her happy to be able to do things for her family.

Growing up, Ramona attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Sunnyside. Later in life, she became a member of the First Baptist Church in Sunnyside. She was also a member of the Yakama Indian Nation.

Ramona is survived by her children Donna van Ruiten (Tom) of Prosser, and Diane Wenger (Ron), of Covington, WA. She is also survived by her siblings Wanda Sheets, Ila Edwards, Tommy Upton, Darlene Polmueller, Ladd Ward, nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and many others that loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by husband, Bert Beaver, her son, Ronnie Beaver, her parents, Alfred and Lillian Ward, Mabel Upton, her siblings Nonie Schwisow, Audrey Watkins, and Duane Ward.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 2:00pm at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sunnyside. Those wishing to sign Ramona’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.

Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory

528 S. 8th St. Sunnyside, WA. 98944

509-837-4962