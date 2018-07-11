Reptile man teaches Prosser kids about animals

The Reptile Man brought slithering snakes, scaly lizards, and more to town on Monday July 9, and shared them with about 60 kids at the city park in Prosser.

The Reptile Man, also known as Scott Peterson, is based out of Monroe. He owns and operates a reptile zoo and travels to teach children about reptile and the importance of every creature in the environment.

He brought seven animals to town, a tortoise named Spongebob Shellypants, a sticky lizard named Tarzan, a spitting cobra, a horned lizard, a Rubber Boa, a Yellow Python, and a baby alligator named Daisy.

“I think it’s very cool that he comes to schools and towns. It’s very educational, and the kids love it,” Millea Deangelo, owner of a daycare, said. “Most of the older kids have seen him at their school, but my younger ones would have to wait.”

Following Peterson’s talk on the reptiles, he advised the crowd how best to handle the animals he had.

“I learned that the baby gator falls asleep when you lightly rub his eyes,” Millah Flores, 9.

“My favorite animal is the Yellow Python,” Flores said, “I was excited to see it because I wouldn’t normally.”