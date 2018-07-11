Our dear mother, Theresa Wiggins, passed away July 6,2018. She was the most gracious, beautiful, generous and kind person we have all known. Growing up with her and our Dad was a true blessing to us all. Those who knew her will miss her.

Theresa Ruth Wiggins was born on April 7, 1927 in Granbury, Texas to James Pinkney Cogdell and Opal Irene Davis. She lived in Granbury most of her young life. In August, 1945 she traveled to Sunnyside, Washington to reunite with her future husband,

James Lawrence Wiggins, Jr. They were married there August 21, 1945.

For many years, Theresa and Jim raised their 4 children, owned and operated Jim’s Texaco and the Greyhound Bus Depot in Sunnyside. Theresa did the accounting and also worked at the US Post Office as a rural route letter carrier for 30 years. For pleasure, Theresa enjoyed hosting get togethers, cooking, reading, fishing and camping with her growing family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church,

Eastern Star, Hospital Auxillary, Red Hats and Nouvella. Theresa really loved playing cards: Pinochle and Canasta were her favorites. Theresa is survived by her 4 children: Charlotte (Jim) Kochanek, Laura Elaine (Doug) Ware, Marsha (Sash) Eirich & James Dewayne (Donetta) Wiggins. 8 Grand children: Karst (Wendy) Wiggins, Amylyn

(Mike) Riedling, Michael (Stephanie) Ware, Laurie (Jason) Massey, Sonny (Heather) Wiggins, Amanda (Juan Pablo) Recinos, Diane (Scotty) Ward, Marlie (Joe) Buriak. 12 Great Grandchildren: Kyrsten, Alicia, Allison, Alex, Trevor, Samantha, Logan, Alayna, Jordan, Alexis, Maya & Diego. Sister-in-law: Willie Mae Massey. Best friend: Betty Brown, many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her 2 brothers: James Leonard Cogdell & Billie Joe Cogdell, her sister: Katrina Rose Walsh.

Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral, Sunnyside. Funeral services will be held at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, on Saturday, July 14 at 10. a.m. with burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Heartlinks Hospice Palliative Care, 3920 Outlook, Sunnyside, WA 98944. Those wishing to sign Theresa’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.