Victor G. Kaiser, 86, of Outlook, passed away on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at his home. Vic was born on March 18, 1932 in Sunnyside, the son of Elsie Ruth (Maling) and George Kaiser. He received his education in Sunnyside. On September 5, 1959 in Sunnyside, he married the love of his life Phyllis Anderson. Vic’s working career began at a early age, working with his family picking hops, cherries, asparagus and hauling hay.



He also fished for the Kodiak Fishing Company, off Kodiak Island before Alaska became a state. Vic then began his 37 years of employment at Brookside Safeway Plant in Grandview as a maintenance mechanic. He then enjoyed raising Black Angus Cattle and hay.

Vic was an avid fisherman and hunter, loved to garden, help is family and friends and regular morning coffee with friends.



Vic is survived by his wife Phyllis Kaiser of Outlook. Two daughters, Sherri Vogel (Brian) of Sunnyside, WA and Karen Cox (Jon) of Las Vegas, and one son, David Kaiser (Hollie) of West Richland. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren, one great grandchild, one brother, John Kaiser (Dolores) of Sunnyside and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Elsie and George Kaiser, two sisters Irene Berk and Helen Fletcher

Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, July 12, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church.



Memorials may be made to the Sunnyside Christian School Foundation or Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care. Those wishing to sign Vic’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

