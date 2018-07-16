City of Granger

Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Granger, Washington pursuant to the provision of chapter 35.77 revised code of Washington, intends to revise the Six Year Transportation Improvement Program for the City of Granger, as heretofore adopted.

Notice is further given that a Public Hearing on the proposed revision will be held in the Council Chambers, 102 Main Street, Granger, Washington, at 7:00 p.m. on July 24, 2018 at which time all interested persons may attend and review the said proposed revisions and express their opinions there-on, after which the City Council will make a final determination concerning the proposed revisions.

The public is encouraged to attend this hearing or submit written com-ments for consideration. Comments may be mail C/O Alice Koerner, Clerk/Treasurer, PO Box 1100, Granger WA. 98932

Alice Koerner, City Clerk

City of Granger

Date: July 13, 2018

Published: July 13, 2018

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

July 13, 2018