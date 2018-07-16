Grandview School District #200
913 West 2nd Street
Grandview, WA 98930
Advertisement for Bids
DAIRY BID INVITATION
2018-2019 School Year
Call for Bids: The Board of Directors for the Grandview School District #200 will receive Sealed Bids for Dairy products and services for the 2018-2019 school year from qualified vendors at the Administration Office, at 913 West 2nd Street, Grandview, WA 98930, until 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 1, 2018.
Specifications and bid packets may be obtained at www.gsd200.org/RFP or by writing to the above address.
Sealed bids are to be submitted by mail or in person in an envelope clearly marked “Dairy Bid”.
All bids must be submitted on or before 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.
Bid Award: Bids will be opened on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. for tabulation in the Administration Office. The Grandview School District reserves the right to reject or accept the proposal or proposals deemed best for the district. Bids received after the receipt of the deadline will not be considered.
Brad Shreeve
Assistant Superintendent for
Finance & Operations
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
July 13 and 20, 2018
