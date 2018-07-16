NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Request for Proposal (RFP) Fresh Produce

The Board of Directors of the Grandview School District #200 is requesting sealed bids from providers of fresh produce to service the District. Bids are to be submitted in a sealed envelope ad-dressed to the person and address listed below or delivered in person to the Administration Building, 913 West 2nd Street, Grandview, Washington 98930. The sealed envelope shall bear, on the outside, the name and address of the bidder, the date of the bid opening, and be plainly marked “FRESH PRODUCE BID ENCLOSED”. Sealed bids will be received by the Grandview School District No. 200, up to, but not later than 9:00 a.m. on August 1, 2018. Bids will be opened on August 1, 2018 at 9:15 a.m.

Bids will not be accepted after the designated time. Faxed copies will not be accepted.

The Board of Directors of the Grandview School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals or any combination thereof and to waive any informality in the bidding process, and to accept the bid deemed best for the School District.

Grandview School District No. 200

Attn: Brad Shreeve

913 West 2nd Street

Grandview, WA 98930

