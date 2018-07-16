NOTICE OF SURPLUS ITEMS
The Grandview School District Board of Directors has declared text books as surplus and has authorized their sale. The items will be available for purchase by public and private schools in the State of Washington until August 13, 2018. Any remaining items will be available to the public after August 13, 2018. The items will all be sold as is/where is and all sales are final. For a complete list of books, please visit our district website at www.gsd200.org/surplus. If you are interested in viewing the items, please contact Tom Wolkenhauer at 509-882-7145.
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
July 13, 2018
