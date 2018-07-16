CARLSON BOYD, PLLC

Probate Notice to Creditors

RCW 11.40.030

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for the County of Yakima

In the Matter of the Estate of

KENNETH HOWARD WEST,

Deceased, Case No. 18-4-00342-39

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator's attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in Section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's pro-bate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: June 29, 2018

Administrator: CINDY L. WEST

Attorney for Administrator:

Donald A. Boyd, WSBA No. 17376

Address for Mailing or Service: Carlson Boyd, PLLC, 230 S. 2nd St., Suite 202, Yakima, WA 98901

Telephone: (509) 834-6611

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

June 29, July 6 and 13, 2018