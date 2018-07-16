As of Monday, July 16, 2018
ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE
Saturday, July 21, 2018
Time of sale, 11:00 a.m.
Auto Bone Yard
406 South Division
Toppenish, WA 98948
(509) 865-3820
1993 HONDA ACCORD
BCA5061WA
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
July 16, 2018
Comments
