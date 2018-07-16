Sunnyside man in jail for rape, burglary charges Burglary took place at home of recent homicide

— A Sunnyside man accused of two separate crimes, third-degree rape of a child and residential burglary, remains in Yakima County Jail.

Fernando Zavala, 23, is in custody on a combined bond of $45,000. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin S. Naught is-sued the bail — $30,000 for the rape charge and $15,000 for the burglary — July11.

Sunnyside Police investigated each of the cases.

Zavala is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old last month.

The girl’s mother reported the crime, and an interview of the girl was conducted in Connell.

She told detectives she had sex with Zavala several times in the cities of Sunny-side, Grandview and Mabton, as well as outside Yakima County.

The two were in a dating relationship, and the girl kept evidence of that relationship on her phone.

In the narrative submitted to the courts, the girl also indicated Zavala provided her drugs and coerced her into blackmailing another person.

The burglary case against Zavala is the result of police responding to a call from an alert neighbor in the 1400 block of West Madison Avenue on July 10.

Police were told someone was entering a home via a window.

Upon arrival, they were able to see Zavala inside the home, and he was ordered to exit with his hands up.

Police noticed he removed gloves from his hands prior to complying. This led to a search of the home and Zavala.

He had in his possession several cell phones, as well as a gold watch, the court narrative said.

Neighbors positively identified him as a suspicious person that had been in the neighborhood, the narrative said.

The arrest occurred at a home where a recent homicide is being investigated, police noted.