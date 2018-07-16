Superior Court of Washington, County of Yakima

No: 18-3-00609-39

Summons Served by Publication (SMPB)

In re: Jimena Manjarrez

Petitioner/s:Deonila Manjarrez

Gabrier Lopez

Summons Served by Publication

To: Gabriel Lopez

Give custody of the children to a non-parent.

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline.

No one has to notify you about other hearing in this case, and the court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgement)

Follow these steps:

1.Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons.

Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2.Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition): FL Non-Parent 415, Response to Non-Parent Custody Petition

You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:

The Washington State Courts' website: www.courts.wa.govlforms

The Administrative Office of the Courts- call: (360) 705-5328

Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

The Superior Court Clerk's office or county law library (for a fee).

3.Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4.File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Yakima County

128 N. 2nd Street, Yakima, WA 98901

5.Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Persons filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

/s/Deonila Manjarrez

P.O. Box 16

Granger, WA 98932

(If this address changes before the case ends, you must notify all parties and the court in writing. You may use the Notice of Address Change form (DRPSCU 01-325). You must also update your Confidential Information Form (DRPSCU 09-200) if this case involves parentage or child support.)

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4. 1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

July 16 and 23, 2018