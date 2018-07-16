SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON; TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN; And TO:

1.CRYSTAL HOLSTINE, Mother; The Unknown Biological Father and anyone claiming a paternal interest of Anastasia Lynne Starrett and Seanna Marie Starrett, dob 04/05/17; 04/05/17, Termination Petition #18-7-00287-39; 18-7-00288-39 filed May 2, 2018;

2.JESSICA AYALA, Mother; JAIME BARAJAS, Presumed Father; of Aliana Zoe Ayala, dob 12/15/08, Termination Petition #18-7-00301-39 filed May 10, 2018;

3.JESSICA AYALA, Mother; JAIME BARAJAS, Alleged Father; The Unknown Biological Father and anyone else claiming a paternal interest of Jaime Barajas Jr., dob 05/29/07, Termination Petition #18-7-00300-39 filed May 10, 2018;

4.The Unknown Biological Father and anyone else claiming a paternal interest of Colton Brock Fortier, dob 09/18/17, Termination Petition #18-7-00310-39 filed May 11, 2018 (natural mother Heather Sears);

5.MIGUEL RAMOS, Alleged Father; The Unknown Biological Father and anyone else claiming a paternal interest of Ezra James Eby, dob 12/02/17, Termination Petition #18-7-00336-39 filed May 29, 2018 (natural mother Angelina Eby);

6.MIGUEL RAMOS, Presumed Father of Miguel Ramos III, dob 01/07/17, Termination Petition #18-7-00335-39 filed May 29, 2018 (natural mother Angelina Eby);

A Petition to Terminate Pa-rental Rights was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: July 27, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO YOUR CHILD ARE TERMINATED. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE TERMINATING YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS.

YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY A LAWYER IN THIS TERMINATION PROCEEDING EVEN IF YOU WERE APPOINTED A LAWYER IN THE DEPENDENCY CASE. YOU MUST RE-APPLY FOR APPOINTMENT OF A LAWYER IN THIS CASE. IF YOU OR A LAWYER ON YOUR BEHALF DOES NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING, YOU WILL BE DEFAULTED AND TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS GRANTED.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DSHS at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.

DATED this 27 day of June, 2018

Janelle Riddle, Yakima County Clerk

By: Shelie Aman

Deputy Clerk,

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

July 2, 9 and 16, 2018