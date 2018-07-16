Suspect and possible second victim sought in homicide case

— Nearly two weeks ago, on July 6, Sunnyside Police responded to the 1400 block of West Madison Avenue after a resident reported hearing gunfire.

It wasn’t until the following day they learned they had a homicide investigation on their hands.

During the initial investigation, officers were unable to find evidence of gunfire in the neighborhood. They knocked on doors and the neighbors said they didn’t know anything, Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.

The only person reporting gunfire was the initial caller, and the home in question appeared secure, he said.

“There were no signs of an emergency at that time,” Bailey said.

He said officers need an indication of an emergency before they can force entry into a residence.

The next day, family members of Ramon Villalobos Jr., 23, called police asking for a welfare check to be conducted.

Villalobos hadn’t gone to work. He also hadn’t been in contact with family members, Bailey said. “It’s unlike him.”

Officers returned to the home and found an unsecured window. They made entry and found Villalobos’ body in the living room, Bai-ley said.

Villalobos was shot sever-al times in the torso, and an autopsy revealed he bled to death.

Bailey said police are looking for a witness who may have been a second victim.

There also aren’t any suspects yet being named in the case, Bailey said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.