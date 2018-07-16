Woman injured in early morning shooting Second victim treated and released from hospi-tal

— A 34-year-old Sunnyside woman is recovering at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from gunshot wounds sustained early Monday morning.

At about 3 a.m. July 16 police were alerted to a shooting in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

Crystal Pina was found at the scene, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was promptly transported to the local hospital for treatment, Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.

Once stabilized for further transport, Pina was airlifted to Harborview.

“Her current status is unknown,” Bailey said late Monday afternoon.

Another victim, 24-year-old Javier Gomez, was also at the scene. The Sunnyside man also had gunshot wounds that were treated at the local hospital, Bailey said.

Gomez was released following treatment.

Police are seeking any information regarding the case. A silver 4-door sedan was captured by cameras as it left the scene. Officers believe it was used in the commission of the shooting, and the public is urged to call 509-836-6200 with information that may help resolve the case.