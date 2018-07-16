Daily Sun logo

ZILLAH SCHOOL DISTRICT #205

As of Monday, July 16, 2018

Notice Of Budget Adoption For Zillah School District #205 Of Yakima County Washington

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Zillah School District No. 205, Yakima County, Washington, will meet on July 26, 2018, at 7:00 p.m., at the Zillah Middle School Library in said district for the purpose of fixing and adopting the budget for the 2018-2019 school year. Any taxpayer may appear at said meeting and heard for or against any part of the budget. The budget will be avail-able to the public July 10, 2018.

Doug Burge, Secretary of the Board

